Kayvon Thibodeaux 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Jets and Giants target

With the Jets and Giants both having two picks in the Top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be taken by either team: Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux...



By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-5

- Weight: 258 pounds

- 40-time: 4.59 seconds

- Vertical: 29.6 inches

- Stats (Career): 19.0 sacks, 126 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles

- Accolades & Awards: 2019 Coaches Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, 2019 AP Pac-12 All-Conference first team, 2020 Morris Trophy winner (Pac-12 Lineman of the Year), 2021 Pac-12 All-Conference first team, 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist (National Defensive Player of the Year) and 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award finalist (awarded by the Maxwell Club for the best defensive player in college football)

Prospect Overview



The Draft Network: Kayvon Thibodeaux is a former No. 1 ESPN 100 player when entering the University of Oregon. Upon arriving, he earned countless honors and awards including the Morris Trophy and Pac-12 Championship Game MVP while also earning All-American and All-Pac-12 status in nearly every publication. Thibodeaux is a very good athlete with regards to explosion and agility. In the passing game, he has an explosive first step and demonstrates very good ability to counter if he doesn’t win with his initial move. He rushes with good instincts and feel and has shown an uncanny ability to set linemen up throughout the game. In the run game, he plays with heavy hands and does a good job holding the point of attack. He should improve the consistency in which he disengages but plays with high effort, motor, and emotional endurance.

Pro Football Network: Thibodeaux has received plenty of attention early in his college career and remains a popular pick as the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Even with just a cursory glance at his athletic profile, it’s easy to see why. At 6’5″, he has the ideal size to play the defensive end position in the NFL. Thibodeaux is also gifted with extraordinary length. He can utilize his long arms to keep opposing offensive tackles at bay while also wrapping up ball carriers in the ground game. Thibodeaux is blessed with insane athletic ability. He’s fast, explosive, agile, with an exceptional change-of-direction ability. His explosive first step at the line of scrimmage causes nightmares for the man tasked with halting his progress to the quarterback. The Oregon defensive end effortlessly translates speed to power as a rusher and routinely forces linemen backward into their quarterback’s path.

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stadium for the game against Oregon State

Why Thibodeaux Makes Sense for Jets

The Jets made an effort to improve their pass rush last offseason, primarily by adding established veteran edge rushers. Unfortunately, though, Vinny Curry was never able to play due to a blood disorder, and the team’s big money acquisition, Carl Lawson, missed the entire season as well due to a torn Achilles.

Lawson, who has 20.0 career sacks in four seasons, should be able to provide a strong pass-rushing edge option for Robert Saleh’s defense, but the Jets simply need more production from their outside rushers. Last season, Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers tied for the team lead with 6.0 sacks, but most of that pressure came from the line's interior, and while that internal pressure is a great asset to have, Gang Green needs better options to set the edge and contain quarterbacks in the pocket.

Thibodeaux has the versatility to play in any kind of defensive scheme, but on paper he would appear to be a strong fit for the Jets’ 4-3 base defense as a player who can line up on the opposite side of Lawson and use his natural, albeit raw, physical tools to consistently push the pocket.

The Jets surely need to shore up their offensive line, but Thibodeaux could be the perfect defensive piece should they look that way.

Why Thibodeaux Makes Sense for Giants

The Giants pass rush, which historically has been one of the team’s defining characteristics, has become nearly non-existent the past few seasons. Azeez Ojulari and Leonard Williams combined for 14.5 sacks last season, but Big Blue needs more.

And with Don “Wink” Martindale taking over as defensive coordinator under Brian Daboll, you can bet that generating pressure is going to be a huge part of the Giants’ defensive philosophy.

Like the Jets, the Giants need help in the trenches on both sides of the football, and while Thibodeaux may not quite be a finished product in terms of his pass-rushing moves, his potential is through the roof.

The Giants have plenty of areas they need to address, but if they take the long view when building their roster, Thibodeaux could be the answer with one of the team’s two top-10 picks.

NFL Comparison

Walter Football: Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack