Kayvon Thibodeaux 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Jets and Giants target

Aidan Hutchinson treated image

With the Jets and Giants both having two picks in the Top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be taken by either team: Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.



By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-6

- Weight: 265 pounds

- 40-time: 4.64 seconds

- Vertical: 36 inches

- Stats (Career): 17.5 sacks, 156 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles

- Accolades & Awards: 2021 Consensus All-American, 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, 201 Rotary Lombardi Award winner (Nation's best lineman), 2021 Ted Hendricks Award winner (National defensive end of the year)

Prospect Overview



The Draft Network: Michigan EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson is the prototype. When you’re building out a 4-3 defensive end prospect and assembling the required tools for a dominant player, the end result will look a lot like No. 97 in maize and blue. Hutchinson, a second-generation Wolverine who’s father, Chris, played for Michigan from 1989 to 1992 (team MVP in 1992), plays with the kind of motor and passion that leave little doubt for his enthusiasm of the game. But that effort becomes a special product when you appreciate it paired with one of the most dynamic athletic profiles eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Network: My evaluation of Hutchinson has been a roller coaster, quite frankly. I wasn’t a huge fan and saw him more as a Day 2 prospect over the summer. Then the 2021 season happened, and the hype took over. Some elements of his game popped over that span, most notably his red-hot motor, violent hands, lateral agility, and speed-to-power conversion. However, rewatching the 2021 tape unearthed some concerns that may have been lost in the midseason hype. Hutchinson has above-average explosiveness off the line, but he’s not elite like his teammate Ojabo. His upright style further erodes that explosiveness. He often plays with his pads too high. With a high pad level, he can’t always launch out of his stance at full speed, and he can’t attain superior leverage and attack the torso consistently. Hutchinson isn’t an efficient mover, and he can be prone to stiffness as a result. Furthermore, he lacks elite hip flexibility. He can absorb power with his torso, but his hips can lock up at the top of his rushes, preventing him from pinching the corner.

Story continues

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson collected three sacks against Ohio State. Syndication Detroit Free Press

Why Hutchinson Makes Sense for Jets

The consensus on Hutchinson is that he’s exactly what you’re looking for in a 4-3 defensive end. If you’re a team in need of a powerful edge rusher who can also be a force in the run game, Hutchinson is your guy.

And the Jets could most certainly use a player like that.

While Quinnen Williams had a nice season with 6.0 sacks in 2021, the Jets need more production from their defensive front, especially when you consider just how much youth they have in their secondary. If Marcus Maye is not brought back, the Jets will have an even more inexperienced secondary in 2022, and leaving corners like Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols on an island has to be a tough pill to swallow for head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The key to helping the secondary starts in the trenches with an elite pass rush. Carl Lawson should provide a big spark for Gang Green, but he’s coming off of an Achilles injury, which can be very tricky in terms of returning to play. Right now, there’s no way of knowing if Lawson will be the same player he was before going down during last season’s training camp.

And yes, offensive line is big need for the Jets as well, but with Gan Green holding two picks in the top 10, it’s certainly possible for them to go offensive line with one of the picks and defensive line with the other. If that’s the case, and the Jets elect to go defense first, Hutchinson could be a steal for Gang Green. That is, of course, if he’s still on the clock at No. 4.

Why Hutchinson Makes Sense for Giants

The Giants are in a very similar spot as the Jets: two top 10 picks with plenty of holes on the roster.

There’s a very good chance the Giants elect to take an offensive lineman with one of those two picks, adding one of Dave Gettleman’s “Hog Mollies” even with Gettleman no longer running the front office. But they could also go wide receiver, linebacker – you name it, and the Giants need it.

And wouldn’t it be nice for Big Blue to finally have a top pass rush again?

The Giants haven’t had a consistent pass rush in years, and while Azeez Ojulari had a strong rookie season and Leonard Williams had 6.5 sacks, the Giants pass rush in 2021 simply wasn’t good enough, registering 34 sacks, tied for 22nd in the league.

Hutchinson would likely be a starter from Day 1 with the Giants, and with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s aggressive scheme, the Michigan man could be a game-changing piece to this rebuilding unit.

The real question is this: Is there any shot Hutchinson falls to No. 5, or would the Giants need to trade up to try to draft him?

NFL Comparison

Walter Football: Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby