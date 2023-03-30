Kayshon Boutte passes on 40-yard dash, other tests at LSU’s pro day

Will Rosenblatt
·2 min read

Kayshon Boutte’s draft stock has been all over the place in the weeks since he declared for the draft.

Really, it goes back longer than that.

There’s been no shortage of story or intrigue surrounding the receiver. He was a breakout star in 2020 but a season-ending injury in 2021 threw his LSU career off-course.

Boutte originally announced a return to LSU for his senior year but flipped shortly before the bowl game, entering the draft.

His tests at the combine weren’t great, but he looked good running some drills. At LSU’s pro day, Boutte was there, but he opted to pass on those tests that he struggled with at the combine.

But Boutte’s route running remained impressive.

Boutte isn’t the first-round pick he once was viewed as, and NFL teams will certainly do their due diligence.

After the injury in 2021, there were some hiccups in the recovery process for Boutte. That could be the explanation for the production drop-off we saw last year.

However, Boutte still flashed that talent from time to time and now that he’s over a year removed from recovery, there could be a chance he gets back to his old self.

More Football!

Tigers crack top 5 for elite 2024 safety Xavier Filsaime

LSU offers 2025 Florida receiver, Miami target

LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from Florida

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories