Kayshon Boutte passes on 40-yard dash, other tests at LSU’s pro day

Kayshon Boutte’s draft stock has been all over the place in the weeks since he declared for the draft.

Really, it goes back longer than that.

There’s been no shortage of story or intrigue surrounding the receiver. He was a breakout star in 2020 but a season-ending injury in 2021 threw his LSU career off-course.

Boutte originally announced a return to LSU for his senior year but flipped shortly before the bowl game, entering the draft.

His tests at the combine weren’t great, but he looked good running some drills. At LSU’s pro day, Boutte was there, but he opted to pass on those tests that he struggled with at the combine.

#LSU WR Kayshon Boutte is not participating in testing drills at Pro Day. That means he's sticking with his NFL Combine 4.50 40-yard dash, 29" vert + 9'10" broad jump. Those are low marks. It's not everything, but now Boutte will bank on on-field workouts, film and interviews. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) March 29, 2023

#LSU WR Kayshon Boutte didn’t participate in testing during today’s Pro Day. Boutte is sticking with his 4.50 40-yard dash, 29" vert and 9'10" broad jump as recorded during the NFL Combine. A few clips from Boutte’s drills with Jayden Daniels delivering the ball. pic.twitter.com/p4JWvqauBf — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 29, 2023

But Boutte’s route running remained impressive.

Kayshon Boutte has looked really smooth in the route running portion of the #LSU pro day. #7 looking to reestablish himself as on of the top WR’s in the 2023 draft. pic.twitter.com/4UfFNf44Wx — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) March 29, 2023

Boutte isn’t the first-round pick he once was viewed as, and NFL teams will certainly do their due diligence.

After the injury in 2021, there were some hiccups in the recovery process for Boutte. That could be the explanation for the production drop-off we saw last year.

However, Boutte still flashed that talent from time to time and now that he’s over a year removed from recovery, there could be a chance he gets back to his old self.

