Kayshon Boutte named to preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list

Will Rosenblatt
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Kayshon Boutte
    American football wide receiver

It comes as no surprise, but LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is on the Biletnikoff  Award preseason watch list.

The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to the best receiver in college football. Former LSU wideouts Josh Reed and Ja'Marr Chase won the award in 2001 and 2019, respectively.

Boutte is expected to be one of the top offensive players in the country this fall and one of the first receivers off the board in the 2023 NFL draft. In just six games last year before his season was cut short by injuries, Boutte racked up 509 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns.

He has proven himself as a guy that can play in the slot and on the outside. He can work underneath and take the top off defenses. He’s a do-it-all wide receiver.

If LSU has decent quarterback play and Boutte is healthy, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be a prime contender for the Biletnikoff.

