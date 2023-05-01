Kayshon Boutte ‘motivated more than ever’ to prove naysayers wrong

It’s a new chapter for New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

For Boutte, who was believed to be a first-round talent at one point, the spot at where he was drafted doesn’t outweigh the very fact that he was drafted. Not many people walking the planet get to proclaim themselves as a current or former NFL player.

And Boutte gets to do so with a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a dream come true for the former Tiger.

“I am motivated more than ever probably. It’s a blessing,” said Boutte, per Mass Live’s Mark Daniels. “It’s a blessing that I made it to the NFL and get drafted by the Patriots. It’s what every kid dreams of.”

Don’t think for one second Boutte hasn’t heard the outside noise.

His injury history and overall effort being questioned are two of the biggest reasons why he fell so far down the draft board. An opportunity to prove naysayers wrong also hangs in the balance as he embarks on his NFL journey.

“I would say I want everybody to know that I’m a hard worker and I’m going to give 100% about everything,” Boutte said. “I feel like I’ve been doubted a lot and I feel like it’s time for me to prove that I’m not that same person.”

The talent to be the steal of the draft is certainly there.

There is true No. 1 potential Boutte has yet to unlock as a football player, and the SEC caught glimpses of it throughout his college career. Unlocking that potential in New England would make a world of difference for the slumping offense.

