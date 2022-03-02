Kayshon Boutte cracks Bleacher Report’s list of top big-play threats

LSU’s Kayshon Boutte was one of the most dominant receivers in college football last season, catching 38 passes for 309 yards and nine touchdowns.

He played only six games because of injury and still led LSU in touchdowns with nine. Boutte averaged 13.3 yards per catch in 2021, and if it were not for the injury, Boutte would have put up even better numbers and been one of the top receivers in the country.

Heading into 2022, he’s poised for a big season. Bleacher Report ranked college football’s top big-play threats, and Boutte came in at No. 5 on the list.

Here’s what Morgan Moriarty had to say about Boutte.

LSU’s Kayshon Boutte was on this list last year, but his 2021 season didn’t pan out as expected because he suffered an ankle injury against Kentucky in early October. Before the injury, Boutte was on pace to have an even bigger season than he did as a true freshman, when he averaged 16.3 yards per catch. In 2021, Boutte had 38 catches for 509 yards, averaging 13.4 yards and scoring nine touchdowns. Even though he played just six games, he still led the Tigers in receiving yards and touchdowns. And Boutte averaged 21.2 yards on 10 catches and scored three touchdowns in the two games before his injury. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s averaged 2.5 yards per route run with a 134.3 passer rating when targeted against press coverage. Since 2020, those figures rank sixth and second among Power Five wideouts. LSU will have a few options at quarterback next season, including veteran Myles Brennan and youngsters Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard. As long as Boutte doesn’t have any lingering issues from his injury, he should again be LSU’s No. 1 receiver.

Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards in ten games as a freshman on 16.3 yards per catch. He also caught five touchdowns. In two years at LSU, the receiver has caught 83 balls for 1,244 and 14 touchdowns. Boutte did all this on 15 yards per catch.

Hopefully coming into next season healthy, he should put up big numbers for LSU. However, the Tigers do have to figure out the quarterback situation.

Veteran Myles Brennan is back along with Garrett Nussmeier, who played in four games last year as a freshman. Also, LSU has five-star quarterback Walker Howard looking to take over the quarterback position.

Regardless of who wins the job, though, that player will certainly target Boutte, LSU’s No. 1 receiver, quite a bit.

