Kayshon Boutte could be LSU’s best shot at a Heisman in 2022

It was supposed to be the breakout season for Kayshon Boutte in the 2021 season. For the most part, it was as advertised. In six games this year, Boutte tallied 508 yards and nine touchdowns.

Then as it seemed to happen each week the injury bug jumped up and bit the Tigers. LSU lost their top pass-catcher to a right leg injury that ended his season. At the time of the injury, Boutte was the top touchdown producer at that point of the season.

Over the last nine games, Boutte had 65 receptions for 1,035 yards and 13 touchdowns. That is a solid season for most receivers but for Boutte that is just the beginning of what he could be. With a new offense coming to the Bayou, he likely will be the feature option on offense once again.

Bleacher Report recently put their way-too-early Heisman odds together but no LSU player was among the list. Boutte is certainly the guy among the Tigers who could be among those competing. He is likely their best option, we just need to see a full season of production for him.

As a freshman, Boutte saw some action early on. With Myles Brennan at quarterback, he hauled in nine passes for 101 yards but without a touchdown. He wasn’t a top option for the offense that featured Terrace Marshall Jr and tight end Arik Gilbert.

Once both of those players decided to opt-out of the season, he became the top guy on offense. His three-game run at the end of 2020 resembled video game numbers, including his SEC freshman record of 308 yards receiving against Ole Miss.

It might be a longshot for Boutte to win the Heisman, but if there is one player right now that could be in the running it is him. They just need the LSU Tigers to be a lot more competitive than the last two seasons for it to happen.