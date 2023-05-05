Kayshon Boutte becomes first Patriots 2023 draft pick to sign contract

Boutte becomes first Patriots 2023 draft pick to sign contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' 2023 draft class includes 12 players. The last time the team had a class that large was the 12-player group from 2010, which was headlined by Devin McCourty and Rob Gronkowski.

That was a pretty good class, to say the least.

Whether all 12 of the Patriots' new rookies make the initial 53-man roster for Week 1 remains to be seen. One player with intriguing potential is former LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

The Patriots selected him with the 187th overall pick (sixth round). It was pretty good value considering Boutte was a highly touted WR prospect last year before seeing his stock drop during the 2022 season due to injuries, performance, etc.

Boutte became the first of the 12 Patriots draft picks to sign his rookie contract this week. ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday the expected terms of Boutte's deal.

Boutte tallied 48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games for LSU last season. He joins a Patriots wide receiver depth chart that includes DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton, among others.