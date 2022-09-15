Kayode Awosika: What the Lions are getting in their new OL

The Lions added another offensive lineman to the roster on Wednesday, signing Kayode Awosika to the active roster. Detroit poached Awosika off the practice squad from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions’ opponent in Week 1.

Awosika is in his second NFL season out of Buffalo. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL draft. The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Minnesota native was a tackle in college but has worked inside at guard during his time with the Eagles.

I was aware of Awosika and watched him a little with the Bulls in college, but I wanted a deeper picture. To get more intel on Awosika, I asked a few people who covered him with the Eagles for their thoughts on the newest Lions lineman. Here’s what they had to say.

Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

A son of Nigerian immigrants, Awosika was a two-time team captain and first-team All-MAC selection as a three-year starter with Buffalo.

He can play right guard and/or left tackle and has game experience after 37 starts at the University of Buffalo. He plays with good leverage, excels as a pass blocker, and can improve as a run blocker. Awosika is 23 years old and can become a solid starter and reliable backup.

Fran Duffy, Philadelphia Eagles

Awosika made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2021, joining one of the best offensive lines in football. A left tackle in college, Awosika’s position versatility in camp – showing the ability to line up at both tackle and guard spots – made him a valuable commodity. He’s got anvils for hands, and is a player that can develop into something down the road.

NFL.com scouting report

Three-year starter at tackle who will likely make the move inside to guard as a pro. Awosika was one of the pivotal offensive linemen for a rushing unit that pounded opponents throughout the season. He has a guard’s frame and decent leg drive that can be improved upon with a wider base and better hand placement through contact. He’s not much of a knee-bender, which will limit his range as a move blocker and create some consistency issues against athletic pass rushers who might be able to work their way around him quicker than his quarterback will be comfortable with. Improving body control and learning to widen out will be the keys for him making it as a backup guard in a power-based run scheme.

Mike Kaye, PFN

College tackle but he’s probably a better fit for guard which he learned under the expert converting coach (Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland). He has heavy hands but is more finesse because of his left tackle background. I think he’ll ideally fit at LG.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire