Kayode: Aston Villa submit first offer for Fiorentina starlet

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has presented the first offer to Fiorentina for teenage talent Michael Kayode.

The 19-year-old right back joined the Viola from Gozzano back in July 2021 and spent two years in their Primavera squad before being promoted to Vincenzo Italiano’s first team last summer, giving him the chance to show his abilities in Serie A.

Kayode proved his potential for Fiorentina in his debut season in the topflight, scoring once and providing four assists across 37 matches, seeing 2906 minutes of action. Recent reports suggested that Tottenham had been keeping a close eye on the teenager across the season.

Aston Villa offer for Kayode

Alfredo Pedulla details how Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is a fan of Kayode and believes he’d be a strong addition to Unai Emery’s squad, so Aston Villa have presented an offer to Fiorentina worth around €15m plus add-ons.

The Viola believe the 19-year-old is worth a little more and are willing to listen to offers in the region of €20m plus add-ons. The Villans are expected to return with a new proposal in the near future.