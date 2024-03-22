Kaylib Singleton is planning a Rutgers football official visit

Florida athlete Kaylib Singleton is planning to visit Rutgers this summer, just weeks after being offered by the Big Ten program.

Singleton will take an official visit to Rutgers football in the middle of June. He is one of the purest athletes in the class of 2025.

In addition to playing asa defensive back fo Fleming Park (Fleming Park, Florida), Singleton is also a sprinter and participates in the long jump. Rutgers offered Singleton in late February, joining an offer list that includes Power Five programs such as Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Liberty Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and UCF among others.

It had been reported this week that Singleton had only scheduled an official visit to Florida, but he said he currently has three visits planned out.

“I have an official visit at Rutgers on June 1416 and, I’m also in the middle of getting a date for my third official visit at South Florida,” Singleton told Rutgers Wire. “I chose Rutgers as one of my official visits because, I feel like I have a great connection with coach Orphey (defensive backs coach Mark Orphey) and coach Schiano (head coach Greg Schiano) and I can possibly see myself playing at Rutgers. I want to get to know all the coaches and see how the culture is down there.”

According to Rivals, Singleton is the No. 38 athlete in the nation.

