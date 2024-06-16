Kaylib Singleton commits to Rutgers football over LSU, Michigan offers

Kaylib Singleton has committed to Rutgers football, the three-star defensive back giving a verbal to the Big Ten program over multiple Power Five offers.

The 6-foot-1, 173-pound athlete plays for Fleming Island (Orange Park, Florida). He played in high school with Rutgers linebacker Abram Wright, who was part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Singleton took an official visit to Florida in late May and Syracuse last week.

He is the No. 43 cornerback prospect in the nation and the No. 61 player in Florida in this recruiting cycle according to 247Sports.

Singleton’s offer list included numerous Power Five offers and several Big Ten programs including Boston College, Florida, Indiana, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, UCF, USF and West Virginia among others.

Singleton has canceled his scheduled Michigan visit, which was supposed to be next week.

He posted his commitment on Sunday morning, giving Rutgers yet another elite verbal in this stacked class.

Last season as a junior, Singleton had 16 total tackles with an interception and two passes defended in nine games played.

