Kayla Williams signed with Cal Berkeley

(KRON) – The University of Berkeley women’s basketball head coach Charmin Smith announced guard Kayla Williams will be on the 2024-25 season roster.

Williams is transferring from the University of Southern California, where she spent three years. In Williams’ first season in Irvine, she started all 31 games. She led the team in steals and earned a Pac-12 All-Defensive Team Honorable Mention.

“We could tell instantly that Kayla was a great fit for our culture and our team,” Smith said. “Our players absolutely loved getting to know her. She has experience as a starting guard on an NCAA Tournament team. She’s going to elevate our defensive presence and bring her winning mentality and playmaking skills to our squad and allow us to hit the ground running as we head into the ACC.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 15: USC Trojans guard Okako Adika (24) and Kayla Williams (4) celebrates after winning the women’s college basketball game between the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans on January 15, 2023 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Williams spoke highly of her new head coach and her thrill for the next season.

“The assurance that I will be surrounded by individuals who are invested in my growth as a student athlete and young woman is what motivated me to commit to Cal,” Williams said. “Plus, it’s not every day you get the chance to play for a coach who’s been to where you are trying to go. Charmin’s resume speaks for itself and I’m excited for the opportunity to play for her. I can already tell this year is going to be special.”

Due to injury, Williams did not play in the 2019-20 season. However, last season, Williams averaged 10.8 minutes and 2.6 points per game over the 26 games played.

William is originally from Los Angeles. Williams was named MVP of the Redondo Union Tournament. She also recorded a triple-double in the Los Angeles City Section championship game with 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.