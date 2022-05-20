Kayla Thornton with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury
Kayla Thornton (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/19/2022
Kayla Thornton (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/19/2022
Through the first five games of the season, the Phoenix Mercury are still trying to find its team chemistry and how to perfectly slot in new additions Diamond DeShields and Tina Charles.
Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick who last suited up for a National Football League game in 2015, will make his debut on May 28, the last day of the regular season, according to the source who said an official announcement is expected next week. The 41-year-old Vick has not yet been assigned a team.
It didn't take Shannon Sharpe long to name 10.
These are the 10 worst fan bases in sports. Take a bow. You're the best of the awful. We'd have an awards ceremony but Miami Heat fans would miss it.
Sadly, there’s little that sports fans can do about the overlords who own their beloved teams, aside from praying that they sell.
After his opening drive at the 2022 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods had a moment with a cameraman.
TNT NBA analysts Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy provide insight into why the Phoenix Suns fell short of NBA title after having league's best record.
Facing backlash for comments on the Saudi-backed, breakaway golf tour, Phil Mickelson retreated to mansion and largely disappeared from public view.
Chris Fowler was a guest on "The Paul Finebaum Show," and Fowler and Finebaum criticized Jimbo Fisher's personal attacks of Nick Saban on Thursday.
Following the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype said they are monitoring the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers as two potential teams that could trade their picks in search of player(s) that can help ...
Resembling a cross between a peroxide Santa and a washed-up Grateful Dead roadie, John Daly soaked up the Oklahoma humidity as only he knew, chugging gallons of Diet Coke inside the comfort of his buggy. Once, the denizens of Southern Hills would have shunned him as a garish interloper. This club was established as a bastion of Tulsa oil wealth, with a strict dress code that did not extend to slovenly 56-year-olds with a weakness for trousers covered in psychedelic skulls. And yet Daly, 31 years
Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi lambasted travel conditions in the WNBA after her team's loss to the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin spent Thursday on Twitter voicing his opinions about the ongoing war of words from Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.
A handful of security guards struggled to catch the interloper, who even attempted to high-five Brewers batter Jace Peterson.
Warriors forward Draymond Green fired back at his friend Charles Barkley, who continues to grow his rivalry with the Bay Area.
Deion Sanders has a warning for Nick Saban after the Alabama football coach accused him of paying a player $1 million to attend Jackson State.
The 35-year-old was troubled by the issue in Rome last week
Harbaugh was laughed at for this assumption. Love him or hate him, Harbaugh has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. For better or for worse, you always know what Harbaugh is feeling about any situation he discusses.
Jon Heyman reported that the Giants are seen as a potential landing spot for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, a California native and Giants fan growing up.