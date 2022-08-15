Kayla Thornton with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Reuters Videos

STORY: Hochul made her remarks on Sunday at Chautauqua Institution in western New York, where Rushdie was attacked as he prepared to lead a discussion about artistic freedom.Rushdie had been living with a bounty on his head following the publication of his 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses," which is viewed by some Muslims as containing blasphemous passages.In 1989 Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for his assassination.“Those who are motivated to violence because of calls from foreign leaders, even domestic leaders, calls for violence cannot be tolerated,” Hochul said.