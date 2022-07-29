Kayla Thornton with an Assist vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Washington MysticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Kayla Thornton (Dallas Wings) with an Assist vs. Washington Mystics, 07/28/2022
Kayla Thornton (Dallas Wings) with an Assist vs. Washington Mystics, 07/28/2022
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky, 07/26/2022
Osweiler wasn't in Cleveland for long but his trade to the Browns remains one of the NFL's most memorable deals
Lorena Wiebes triumphed on a chaotic fifth stage of the Tour de France Femmes which was marred by a shocking crash involving multiple riders, with one forced to have their leg untangled from their own wheel.
Josh McDaniels appears to be setting the tone very early in his tenure as Raiders head coach.
Charles Barkley believes a couple of teams could give the Warriors trouble in the Western Conference, but one stands out above the rest.
He and his wife, Lacey, like to eat at The Henry hotel, but their latest trip to the restaurant could’ve ended with an arrest.
He said "that's embarrassing," after his tee shot on par-3 hole No. 11 at the Detroit Golf Club on Thursday.
One Panthers quarterback clearly had the better practice on the first day of training camp.
Here’s more on the special helmet coverings being worn by some Chiefs players.
Outside shooting and perimeter defense are two big needs for the Lakers right now, especially at the 2.
Emma Raducanu has been warned that she will be used as a propaganda tool by Vladimir Putin after teaming up with a Russian coach.
Where will the Big Ten go next for expansion?
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is struggling early at Steelers' camp, according to reports.
Aaron Judge is turning walk-off home runs into a routine.
“I just want to be at a place where I can trust the coach and he trusts in my ability,” Cayden Boozer said. “It’s not a lock for Duke. I’m open to anything.” Duke, Michigan, Miami and Florida State have offered scholarships to the twins.
Check out the staredown between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes at the UFC 277 pre-fight press conference.
How does this keep happening.
The Hendrick Motorsports hauler carrying William Byron's car for this weekend's Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway caught fire Thursday.
Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted for the murder of his girlfriend. Ware was questioned more than a year ago when his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, went missing. Pomaski’s remains were found eight months after she went missing. In addition to being indicted for murder, Ware was also indicted for tampering with Pomaski’s corpse. [more]
How much is it worth for a team to swing a trade now with the 49ers to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?