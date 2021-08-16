Kayla McBride with an And One vs. New York Liberty

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

For 37 minutes it had been a grind. Bumps, bruises. In Sylvia Fowles' case, more: A dislocated finger on her left hand, put back in place during the course of a 20-second timeout, not slowing her a bit. So, the Lynx and New York spent much of Sunday's game at Target Center trading figurative punches and swapping momentum. Until: Coming out of a timeout with 2:58 left, the Lynx grabbed hold of ...