Kayla McBride with an And One vs. New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/15/2021
For 37 minutes it had been a grind. Bumps, bruises. In Sylvia Fowles' case, more: A dislocated finger on her left hand, put back in place during the course of a 20-second timeout, not slowing her a bit. So, the Lynx and New York spent much of Sunday's game at Target Center trading figurative punches and swapping momentum. Until: Coming out of a timeout with 2:58 left, the Lynx grabbed hold of ...
The Phoenix Mercury host the Atlanta Dream and pick up the 92-81 win behind five players scoring in double digits.
Washington drops to 8-11 on the season after a tough loss on the Aces on the road.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez apparently didn't agree with manager Alex Cora's decision to pull him after the sixth inning Sunday.
In the two-plus weeks since Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, buyers and sellers have gone on to assume clear-cut roles.
Photos seem to confirm that USWNT's Kristie Mewis and Aussie Sam Kerr are romantically involved. ⚽️
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the media after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis about Chase Briscoe turning Denny Hamlin in the final laps.