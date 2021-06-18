Kayla McBride Goes For Season-High vs Wings (June 17, 2021)
Kayla McBride dropped 22 PTS to go with 4 REB as the Lynx took care of business against Dallas.
Napheesa Collier checked all the boxes for the Lynx, recording 19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST and 2 BLK in the Minnesota win.
SI's Pat Forde returns to the podcast to continue the 12-team playoff discourse. Pete Thamel floated the news this week that conference divisions may be a thing of the past due to playoff expansion. Can we also expect the quarterfinals to eventually be played on campus? Arizona State is in hot water with the NCAA over allegations they hosted recruits during the pandemic dead period. Just how bad is this investigation for the Sun Devils? The guys wrap the podcast with a tribute to former Big East commissioner John Marinatto, who passed recently at the age of 64.
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
The Sixers' second star is at the center of fans' frustrations following Game 5, and they're ready to ship him out - but for whom? By Adam Hermann
The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49ers waived Harrell in April, and he has remained a free agent since. The league initially suspended Harrell in October. He missed six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances. Harrell [more]
Two former Georgia football players are projected to sign with the same NFL team.
James Harden clearly wasn't at full health in the Nets' Game 5 win over Milwaukee, and while he took a step forward in Thursday night's Game 6, it still wasn't enough, as the Nets fell to the Bucks 104-89 to send the series to Game 7.
"I am excited to see where we take this program moving forward.”
From Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic addressed the departure of team president Donnie Nelson.
TNT's Charles Barkley roasts the Philadelphia 76ers after their loss to the Atlanta Hawks at home.
The former Boston shooting guard could perhaps have his eye on the vacancy with the team he won a title with as a player in 1986.
Here's everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers' free agents this offseason.
Ben Simmons has "no idea" why his foul shooting has dropped off, but his flaws are glaring and unavoidable for the Sixers. By Noah Levick
38 points from Khris Middleton.
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 in Game 6 to tie the series at 3-3.
La La filed for divorce in New York on Thursday, according to E! Online.
This is a play you don't see everyday.
Jadeveon Clowney has been in the league since 2014. He’s also on his fourth team in the last four years, having gone from Houston to Seattle, Tennessee, and now Cleveland. But for all his experience and former teammates, Clowney sees someone unique in defensive end Myles Garrett. “It’s funny, I haven’t run into many guys [more]
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday responded to the Bears' suburban racecourse bid, reminding them they're under Soldier Field lease until 2033.
The Milwaukee Bucks forced a Game 7, beating the Nets 104-89 in Game 6 on Thursday night.