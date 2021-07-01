Kayla McBride Drops Season-High 26 Points in Lynx Win (June 30, 2021)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kayla McBride drops season-high 26 points and 5 three pointers to lead the Lynx to victory
Kayla McBride drops season-high 26 points and 5 three pointers to lead the Lynx to victory
Russia’s U.N. ambassador on Wednesday called a proposal to reopen a border crossing from Iraq to Syria’s northeast for delivering humanitarian aid “a non-starter.” A U.N. Security Council draft resolution proposes sending aid through both crossings, but Vassily Nebenzia said at a news conference that Russia is discussing only the possible continuation of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing to Idlib in northwest Syria.
Kayla McBride scores 26 points as Lynx beat Mercury 82-76
NBA play by play legend Doris Burke of ESPN joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes amid the thrilling 2021 conference finals. Chris opens the conversation with a question about the grueling schedule the players have faced before asking Burke about the hard work that went into her meteoric rise in the business. They also cover the hiring of Chauncey Billups in Portland and the way Becky Hammon was viewed throughout the process. The duo also opines about the best player in the league, where the future of the game lies and which celebrity outside of Drake shocked Burke the most with their fandom of her work.
The Atlanta Hawks' entire postseason turned around on Tuesday night.
The WNBA has two more weeks of games until the Olympic break. The post WNBA Power Rankings: Minnesota Lynx rise, New York Liberty fall appeared first on Just Women's Sports.
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
After the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Patrick Beverley reportedly said, "The next five years are mine."
Patrick Beverley will face a suspension next season for shoving Chris Paul, sources told Yahoo Sports, while Chris' brother, C.J. Paul, said "that’s when you knew [Paul] took his heart."
NBA executives predict what Kawhi Leonard will do in free agency and preview the Clippers' offseason, including Reggie Jackson's free agency
Bryson DeChambeau and caddie Tim Tucker mutually agreed to part ways on Wednesday night.
With the NBA Draft Lottery and the NBA Draft Combine in the rearview mirror, we share our latest projections for picks No. 1 through 30 in a new 2021 NBA Mock Draft.
Larry Bird taught a team of college all-stars that they should never talk trash to the "Dream Team"
In this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson are joined by Matt Sullivan, author of Can't Knock the Hustle: Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets superstars of tomorrow. The guys take a deep dive into the tension between Kyrie Irving and the Nets front office, the Nets secret national anthem protests, and the call between Wayne Pratt (KD’s father), Steve Mills, and Scott Perry in the leadup to 2019 free agency. Ian also gives his latest report on the Damian Lillard-Knicks saga and is joined by skills trainer Shawn Farmer to dissect the deadliness of Immanuel Quickley's floater. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp
The women was posing for cameras with a sign apparently oblivious of the riders coming up behind her, and felled the majority of the field in a shocking incident
Phil Mickelson displayed a bit of gamesmanship toward Bryson DeChambeau during a practice round for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Portland hired Chauncey Billups, not Hammon.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Indiana Pacers.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Monty Williams wasn't named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental - a trip to the NBA Finals. While Chris Paul was emotional Wednesday night after the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate.
The Tour de France drops its lawsuit against the fan who caused a massive crash during Stage 1 of the race.
It’s the mock holiday that Mets’ fans love to hate: Bobby Bonilla Day. And instead of hiding from the contract albatross, the Mets embrace it.