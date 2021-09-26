Kayla McBride with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky, 09/26/2021
Fowles is just the second player in WNBA history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award at least four times.
Rory McIlroy cried and his continent understood why. “I love my team-mates so much and I should have done more for them,” the Northern Irishman said, the ducts unashamedly flowing forth. “I can't wait to get another shot at this.”
Justin Tucker made a 66-yard FG as time expired, but the kick never should have been allowed
Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass
Team USA clinched the Ryder Cup early on Sunday, romping to a 19-9 victory and marking the fourth time in last 13 meetings it has beaten Europe in the event.
Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said Andy Reid was not feeling well after Kansas City's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly make Austin Reaves the 14th guaranteed roster spot.
The NFL cannot hide from another officiating error that directly costs the Lions a win
Brooks and Bryson shared a moment after the American win.
It was an emotional moment at halftime for Sue Bird, who is edging closer to retirement.
Europe suffered a seismic blow to hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup on a morning when tensions threatened to boil over between players, officials and fans, as Brooks Koepka became embroiled in a furious row with his match referees.
Kevin Harvick remains upset with Chase Elliott for his actions late in the Bristol race that cost Harvick the win. Harvick said the end was 'manipulated.'
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 4
In a gesture that signalled the end of the most toxic feud in golf, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau embraced beside the 18th green at Whistling Straits to toast their involvement in a record-breaking American Ryder Cup triumph.
K'Vaughan Pope had to be escorted to the locker room by an OSU staffer after a heated moment on the sideline.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams are also receiving votes?
DeChambeau gave the fans a jolt on the first hole Sunday afternoon.
Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka wanted to achieve three things this offseason. Did he do it?
Emotional Rory McIlroy in tears after winning first point of the week Collin Morikawa secures the half point to take USA to the magic 14.5 points Record margin confirmed when Daniel Berger beat Matt Fitzpatrick