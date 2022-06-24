Kayla McBride with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/23/2022
Former Lady Vol Candace Parker named to WNBA All-Star game.
“We need to make sure that we keep those 37 words and what they provided for us. We can’t go backward. We have to fight for even more,” Adrian Mitchell Newell told Yahoo Sports.
The Suns continue to push their support of the WNBA All-Star and Phoenix Mercury center's case to raise awareness of her imprisonment in Russia.
Keep up to date on how leagues, players and teams are honoring the 50th anniversary on Thursday.
As the WNBA season heads for its halfway point, the league announced its 2022 All-Star starters and co-captains. While the 10-name list includes several repeat selections, there are a few young phenoms making their first All-Star appearance.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points, including two late free throws, to help the Sparks stop a three-game skid in the 84-82 win over the Washington Mystics.
The WNBA named four co-captains, 10 starters and an honorary starter in Brittney Griner for the 2022 All-Star Game in Chicago.
This week, Sportico is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX with columns from top women’s sports leaders. Today’s guest columnist is Cathy Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA. JohnWallStreet will return June 27. Dear Future WNBA Player, I’m writing to you in 2022, when you’re young, just a 12-year-old athlete, 10 years away from a […]
Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson will also be captains and Brittney Griner was named an honorary All-Star.
The Phoenix Mercury looked energized Tuesday in the first half, but couldn’t sustain its start, falling 71-84 to the Minnesota Lynx at Footprint Center.
