Kayla McBride with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 09/26/2021
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 09/26/2021
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky, 09/26/2021
Josh Berry, filling in for an injured Michael Annett, won Saturday night's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas, leading JR Motorsports to a 1-2-3 finish.
Colts owner Jim Irsay has had a string of bad luck with quarterbacks, dating back to the sudden and abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck. Irsay currently has a starting quarterback who is injury prone or, more accurately, prone to putting himself in position to get injured. Speaking at a Saturday night event, Irsay vented a [more]
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield attempts the bottle flip challenge during pregame warmups.
Rory McIlroy cried and his continent understood why. “I love my team-mates so much and I should have done more for them,” the Northern Irishman said, the ducts unashamedly flowing forth. “I can't wait to get another shot at this.”
NBA legend, Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan, has been arrested for assault in Scottsdale Friday night.
Justin Tucker made a 66-yard FG as time expired, but the kick never should have been allowed
Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass
Team USA clinched the Ryder Cup early on Sunday, romping to a 19-9 victory and marking the fourth time in last 13 meetings it has beaten Europe in the event.
Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said Andy Reid was not feeling well after Kansas City's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly make Austin Reaves the 14th guaranteed roster spot.
It was an emotional moment at halftime for Sue Bird, who is edging closer to retirement.
The NFL cannot hide from another officiating error that directly costs the Lions a win
Brooks and Bryson shared a moment after the American win.
Europe suffered a seismic blow to hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup on a morning when tensions threatened to boil over between players, officials and fans, as Brooks Koepka became embroiled in a furious row with his match referees.
Kevin Harvick remains upset with Chase Elliott for his actions late in the Bristol race that cost Harvick the win. Harvick said the end was 'manipulated.'
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 4
In a gesture that signalled the end of the most toxic feud in golf, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau embraced beside the 18th green at Whistling Straits to toast their involvement in a record-breaking American Ryder Cup triumph.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry carefully commented on Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons' trade saga during an interview Friday.
K'Vaughan Pope had to be escorted to the locker room by an OSU staffer after a heated moment on the sideline.