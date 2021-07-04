Kayla McBride with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/03/2021
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/03/2021
We now look back at the season that Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle had out on the floor.
Canada again failed to qualify for the Olympic men's basketball tournament. Its last appearance was at the 2000 Sydney Games with a team led by Steve Nash.
Giannis Antetokounmpo could not play due to injury, but his off-court contributions helped the Milwaukee Bucks break through to the NBA Finals.
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
In a deal that would drastically shake up the Pelicans, ESPN projected a three-team trade that would send Brandon Ingram to Cleveland and land New Orleans a package highlighted by Collin Sexton and Kevin Love.
The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script. Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the game winner each time. There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't be guarded in either game.
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals, where they will take on the Phoenix Suns.
Khris Middleton helped the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Atlanta Hawks to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
"Your behaviour is terrible, terrible," former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia's Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. "You’re the one to talk!" Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. "You have zero respect," Ostapenko fumed. "The worst player on the tour!" She stormed off the court, much t
This mock draft could be a best-case scenario for the Thunder if they aren't able to trade up. See the picks of ESPN's Jonathan Givony:
The former Houston teammates and childhood friends will face off when the Suns meet the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.
After coaching one of the top prospects in the draft, Brian Shaw compared Jalen Green to former Lakers Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.
A legendary career has come to an end.
It had to be bittersweet for Antetokounmpo, but also rejuvenating, knowing teammates could rise to the challenge, take some hard punches and deliver the knockout with him being the biggest cheerleader.
The Milwaukee Bucks were an instant success in the NBA, winning a championship in just their third season and reaching the finals again three years later. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight in a decisive third quarter that carried the Bucks to a 118-107 victory over the upstart Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says Jaylen Brown is too good for the Celtics to trade just to 'shake things up', but thinks there are two players Boston would have to consider trading him for.