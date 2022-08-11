Kayla McBride (18 points) Highlights vs. Mercury
Kayla McBride grabs 18 points to help the Lynx defeat the Mercury on Wednesday night.
Boston has the best offer on the table so far.
The Nets' reported first offer to the Celtics in Kevin Durant trade talks was, quite frankly, pretty comical.
With speculation rampant that appeals officer Peter Harvey may suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson indefinitely before Friday night, blocking him from playing in the preseason opener at Jacksonville, the Browns made a compelling chess move. They announced on Wednesday that Watson will start the Week One preseason game. It left zero doubt about Cleveland’s plans, [more]
Nemanja Bjelica's Warriors' tenure was short, but he never will forget his time in the Bay.
Kyle Shanahan is not happy with the NFL's rule that prevents him from wearing certain styles of hats, including the famous "Shanahat."
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
George reacted to the apparent beef between Banchero and Murray after they made headlines over the weekend.
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigned after acknowledging he said an inappropriate word during a team meeting. What we know on the situation so far.
Shohei Ohtani accomplished a feat not seen on the diamond since Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox in 1918.
The Sixers have had a solid offseason as they reload for an NBA title chase in 2022-23 - but that offseason might not be done, and things could maybe, perhaps get insane. By Adam Hermann
The top two finishers at the 150th Open could now be bound for LIV Golf.
Predicting the preseason AP Poll and rankings before they come out, changing up a previous version after the Coaches Poll was released.
Several players, from Rory McIlroy to Justin Thomas, offered their reactions to Tuesday’s court ruling. No response, though, stood out more than Billy Horschel’s.
Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100 million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series.
This is Matsuyama's second WD this season.
"I've had some of them tell me, 'I'll see you on Tour again.' I said, 'No you won't.'"
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom gives new details on Chris Sale's bike accident that resulted in a fractured wrist and season-ending surgery.
August is the time champions are made, and we're breezing through it. Let's take a look at the fantasy football draft rankings landscape for the top 300 players.
World champion Noah Lyles confirmed his impressive season form by blasting to victory in 19.46 seconds in the 200m at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday.
What can't the Phillies do right now? They came all the way back in the eighth inning against the NL's Cy Young favorite for an improbable win, their seventh in a row. By Corey Seidman