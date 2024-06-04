Kayla Harrison resents PFL co-owner Donn Davis making ‘bullsh*t’ comparison to Kevin Durant

Kayla Harrison brushed off PFL co-owner Donn Davis taking a shot at her for leaving PFL.

Davis compared Harrison (17-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) leaving PFL for the UFC to NBA superstar Kevin Durant leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in order to realize a championship.

Two-time PFL lightweight champion Harrison was widely regarded as the promotion’s biggest star during her more than five-year tenure. She made her UFC debut in April, submitting former champion Holly Holm at UFC 300.

Joining the UFC was always Harrison’s goal.

“Honestly, I’m living my best life,” Harrison said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “I take great pride in what I built at the PFL. I carried that company on my back for quite a while, and I’ve got big shoulders, so I could handle it. I just don’t have time for that bullsh*t. I’m doing what I want to do.

“Everyday I wake up, I get to go to the gym, I get to train with the people that I really respect, admire, and look up to. I’m chasing a dream. When I started MMA, the goal wasn’t to make a sh*t ton of money. The goal wasn’t to be wicked famous. The goal was to be UFC champion. That’s why I’m here, and that’s what I want to do. If anyone has a problem with it, they can go f*ck themselves.”

Harrison also wanted to clarify that a much-talked about superfight with Cris Cyborg never materializing wasn’t because of her.

“I tried to fight Cyborg several times,” Harrison said. “I’m not going to bet my career on Cyborg saying yes to me. I don’t need Cyborg anymore. I’m going to go on, I’m going to be great, I’m going to go win the UFC title, I’m going to lure Amanda (Nunes) back, I’m going to beat the sh*t out of Amanda, and then I’m going to be the greatest of all time.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie