Kayla DiCello is so good, her coach unretired to train her

(NEXSTAR) – Gymnast Kayla DiCello decided to take a gap year from the University of Florida to train for the Olympics. The opportunity coaxed her coach, Kelli Hill, to come out of retirement and the bet on Kayla paid off.

“She was at the beach,” DiCello recounted about the call to Hill that led to them reuniting.

Kayla was an alternate for the 2020 Olympic Team, but she has ascended since then. In 2023, she was Pan American Games team and all-around champion, as well as the floor exercise silver medalist. She also earned the silver medal at the NCAA gymnastics tournament.

And just a few months ago, DiCello opened 2024 with gold in the all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise at Winter Cup in February.

“I’m just taking in every moment and every opportunity that I get in the gym, just to get better each day,” DiCello said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.