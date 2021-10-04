Kayla Burton's behind the scenes look at Tom Brady's return to Foxborough
NFL Network's Kayla Burton's behind the scenes look at Bucs-Pats showdown in Foxborough. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Kayla Burton's behind the scenes look at Bucs-Pats showdown in Foxborough. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for Patriots rookie Mac Jones after Sunday night's Week 4 game in Foxboro.
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said he did not travel back to Florida with the team after it lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
Trey Lance did something that no NFL quarterback has done in more than 40 years.
The Patriots coach lost to his old quarterback Tom Brady and tried to win a battle with his teeth.
Steelers suffer 10-point swing on horrible call by officials
“We just said we'll catch up for a little bit,” Brady said. Belichick went to make sure of it, though, walking into the postgame Bucs locker room looking for Brady. It was no small gesture.
“The world’s biggest jumbotron” at AT&T Stadium gave Carolina’s coach all the confirmation he needed.
Rob Gronkowski shared some context about the severity of the injury that will force him to miss the Buccaneers' matchup with his former team, the Patriots.
Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to try to play through an injured right calf before finally calling it quits at halftime. Now Garoppolo is dealing with another early season injury that could force him to miss time. Garoppolo has began the season as a starting quarterback five times in his career and has now gotten hurt before the end of the fourth game in four of those.
The Ravens went for a record instead of taking a knee.
Breaking down the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers.
LeBron 🤝 Josh:
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals had a huge win in LA vs. the Rams. Patrick Mahomes breaks Chiefs out of slump. Saints have stinging OT loss to Giants.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tells the story of being fired by Andy Reid in Kansas City
Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium was absolutely electrifying.
The Rams were embarrassed by the Cardinals at home, losing 37-20 on Sunday. Here's what we know about the loss.
Houston Texans coach David Culley expressed his displeasure to the players, coaches following the 40-0 loss to the Bills.
Gronk suffered far worse injuries vs. the Rams, it turns out, than we were originally led to believe.
Hill somehow scored a touchdown after disappearing into a pile of Giants defenders
There seemed to be a method to the apparent madness of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan when it comes to his quarterback plan. Setting aside the things said by Shanahan at press conferences (and stuff like that), the truth seemed to be that Shanahan had decided to ride with Jimmy Garoppolo until he gets injured. With [more]