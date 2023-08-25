Kayden Forbes overcomes health issue to become dominant runner for West Ottawa football

PARK TWP. - Kayden Forbes stepped onto the football field as a freshman and his instincts kicked in.

The West Ottawa running back was quick and knew where to go with the ball.

Last year, he put more of it together as a sophomore and those skills were on full varsity display as he became one of the top running backs in West Michigan.

Once again, he has taken another step and is ready to be unleashed as a junior.

West Ottawa's Kayden Forbes was one of the top running backs in West Michigan last season.

"He has worked hard as the details. As a freshman, he showed us what he was and that he was not afraid of anybody. Sophomore year, he was battling some iron deficiencies. He was tired out a lot and had to sit because of that," West Ottawa coach Pat Collins said. "Now that it is figured out, he is healthy and now is playing both ways. He doesn't want to come off the field."

It started on Thursday night. He had 244 yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns.

He is 10 pounds heavier this season, adding strength to his speed and weighing in at 190 pounds.

"I feel like it is going to help a lot with confidence. I already was trying to hit people and now I know I can," Forbes said. "I am trying to improve everything I can and be the best I can possibly be and push toward that."

One of the things that is helping his mental game is playing linebacker in addition to running back. Playing both ways allows him to see the field from every angle, something he has already noticed.

"Playing linebacker helps a lot because I know what to look for when I play running back, and vice versa," he said.

With the big talent and the little details, Forbes is turning into a total-package running back, someone that defenses will have to focus on at all times.

"Forbes is a God-given freak talent," Collins said. "He is working on that and now his skills are fine-tuned, so you can see that in addition to being bigger and thicker, he is much more skilled."

And that means more trouble for the OK Red.

