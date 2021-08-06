Kayaker puts camera underwater to reveal lake is full of jellyfish

Reuters

Beach volleyball players roasted on the sands of Tokyo Bay https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-vbv/olympics-beach-volleyball-us-ross-klineman-win-gold-in-tokyo-games-idUSL4N2PC1TG and Olympic race walkers broiled in Japan's supposedly cooler north https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-ath/update-1-olympics-athletics-polands-tomala-wins-mens-50km-race-walk-idUSL8N2PD02J on Friday, while organisers removed two Belarusian officials https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/two-belarus-team-members-stripped-games-accreditation-removed-olympic-village-2021-08-05 after sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya defected. With solar and political heat clinging to athletes in their final three days of the Games, climbers clambered up the walls in the sport's Olympic debut while Team USA claimed the women's volleyball gold for the birthplace of the sport.