Kawhi, Raptors surge late, beat Bucks 100-94 to head to first-ever NBA Finals

Down by as many as 10 points at one point, the Toronto Raptors needed a late surge if they wanted to complete the four-game comeback and seal their first trip to the NBA Finals. Behind a monstrous third quarter from Kawhi Leonard and an all-around team effort in the fourth, the Raptors took down the Milwaukee Bucks, 100-94, to book a trip to the Finals.

Leonard finished the night with 27 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists in the win. Kyle Lowry added 17 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo added a 21 point, 11 rebound double-double in the loss.

The Raptors will now take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The game will mark Toronto’s first trip to championship game, while the Warriors will make their fifth-straight appearance.

