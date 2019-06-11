Kawhi Leonard used expletive in message to Raptors after Game 2 loss originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

After the Toronto Raptors lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, head coach Nick Nurse told the media the goal was to win one game in Oakland to regain home-court advantage.

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard had other ideas.

Ahead of a potential close-out Game 5 on Monday night, Nurse was asked about coming home to Toronto with two wins in Oakland and he revealed that something Leonard said to the team after Game 2.

"Well, I give most of that credit to Kawhi because I said it in the locker room trying to kind of not make it feel so bad that we just lost a home game in the Finals," Nurse told the media at Scotiabank Arena. "I was like, all we got to do is go get one, that's maybe not as insurmountable challenge to go out there and get one. And Kawhi said, expletive that, let's go get them both."

That's a bold statement from Leonard, but he backed it as the Raptors came into Oracle Arena and won both games to take a commanding three-games-to-one series lead.

Now it's the Warriors that need to win two road games in order to capture their third straight NBA title. But first things first: Game 5 with Kevin Durant back in the lineup.