Breaking down Kawhi Leonard's contract options

Decisions, decisions. The Toronto Raptors have a no-brainer when it comes to Kawhi Leonard: offer whatever it takes to keep him around for however long he wants to be around.

If it were just about the Raptors, though, this deal would be signed, sealed, delivered. But that isn’t the point of free agency now, is it? Player power has risen to new heights since LeBron James’ first Cleveland departure for South Beach and nothing was ever the same.

Fans lie clenched in the fetal position till “their” player makes a decision, hoping for the best but fearing the worst, and with Leonard giving little away during his time in Toronto, things could break either way.

Even with his recent public appearances across Ontario, it’s easy to make the case both ways. Is he embracing everything there is to offer and loving life in Canada or trying to do everything that’s on the north side bucket list before he’s gone?

The only thing that can be said with any degree of certainty is his hierarchy of needs. Family, health, and winning. Over the course of this season, he has made clear that those are the three factors that matter most to him, and while the Raptors have made the best case they possibly can by addressing his health with a heavy dose of Alex McKechnie and load management as well as winning it all, it remains to be seen whether his family would be happier in Toronto or elsewhere.

Either way, the first order of business for Leonard is to opt out of his $21.3-million player option for next season by June 29 to officially become eligible for all his suitors, and then evaluate what’s best for him.

Here’s a look at the different options he’ll have in play once he does so:

One year, $33 million (plus a player option for $35 million)

This is an option that gives Leonard maximum flexibility but also maximum uncertainty. Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka are entering the final year of their respective deals, while Marc Gasol is likely to exercise his player option for $25.5 million.

Get yourself aligned with the vets and try to defend the title next season. The inherent risk here is, of course, the lack of security with a one-year deal and the health concerns as Leonard continues to recover. While some questioned the Raptors’ approach with load management during the regular season, it was clear in the post-season just why it was needed.

Leonard hobbled through some games beginning with the Philadelphia series, and then looked to be playing on one leg at times in the Milwaukee series. While still giving everything he had in the NBA Finals, there was a discernible difference in the level he was playing at compared to previous rounds and only stretches of peak-Kawhi.

Looking at what just happened with Kevin Durant, who is coming off back-to-back one-year deals, there must be at least some pause over signing that type of contract, even if there is a player option worth about $35 million to go along with it.

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate winning the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Two years, $68 million (plus a player option for $38 million)

This is the option that allows Leonard to maximize his financial opportunity. When he left San Antonio, Leonard ruled himself out of the top drawer super-max he would have been eligible for.

While Toronto can still offer him a five-year deal because it has his Bird Rights, it’s not at the super-max level he could have once earned. That’s where the two-year deal matters. The soon-to-be 28-year-old (June 29) just completed his eighth season in the league, which would mean he needs two more years to be considered a 10-year veteran, a benchmark that would make him eligible for 35 percent of the cap.

The salary cap this past season was about $102 million, it will rise to $109 million for the 2019-20 campaign, and could be as high as $118 million for 2020-21. Now we’re talking.

By having two years guaranteed as well as a third-year player option to push the deal over $105 million, it gives Leonard relatively solid financial security if things were to go awry, while also giving him the flexibility to move on in just a couple years. If things go well with the Raptors in 2019-20, they could look to re-up Lowry, Gasol and Ibaka for another year, and if there needs to be some retooling, Giannis Antetokounmpo currently headlines the free agency class of 2021.

If Leonard leaves in 2021, he’d be in line for a max contract that would start in excess of $40 million, with potential raises of eight percent per year based on current cap projections and regulations, possibly making him the highest paid player in the league.

With either of the two short-term deals listed above, it’s hard to imagine Leonard wanting to start over with a third team in three years without a long-term commitment. One would imagine that both a one-year or two-year option would make a return to Toronto more likely.

Four years, $141 million

He gone.

This is the maximum any team not named the Raptors can offer. League insiders including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski still believe the Los Angeles Clippers are favourite to land Leonard, but Marc Stein of the New York Times as well as Brian Windhorst of ESPN have suggested that Toronto’s appeal, at least in the short term, has grown to the point the Clippers are nervous.

Los Angeles would represent a hometown return for Kawhi, and would create a media bonanza as he battles LeBron James for real estate. He is expected to take a meeting with the Clippers but not the Lakers, while Windhorst also believes he would at least hear what the New York Knicks have to say.

The question here is whether or not he believes in the Clippers’ young core of Toronto native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Montrezl Harrell and ... Ivica Zubac? If Los Angeles’ other team is going to have a real shot at bringing Kawhi home, securing another elite free agent target seems to be a must.

Five years, $190 million

He stay.

No team other than the Raptors can offer Leonard a fifth year, although the final year would still be a player option.

Crowd to Kawhi: ONE MORE YEAR



Kyle Lowry to crowd: FIVE MORE YEARS pic.twitter.com/rYImiYzVTv — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

If he’s all-in on everything Toronto has to offer as a city and an organization, believes that Masai Ujiri will do everything in his power to keep the team a championship contender in the long-term, and sees enough in Pascal Siakam to think that they can be one of the best 1-2 punches in the league, then securing maximum financial security in the here and now makes sense.

Leonard already walked away from max money and security in San Antonio, though, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him stay away from this type of commitment.

What’s important to remember here is that while there will be plenty who will say Kawhi has almost 50 million more reasons to remain in Toronto with this deal, the actual annual difference between what other teams can offer and the Raptors is about $2.7 million per season. It’s not as if he’s not going to get paid by other teams when that fifth year eventually does come up, so that “50 million” reasoning isn’t the best measure of his opportunity cost.

Throw in the rumours about Ujiri’s potential departure, and he would have reason to doubt the sustained success of the organization in the long-term.

