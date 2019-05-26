Kawhi Leonard throws down earth-shattering dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Toronto's Kawhi Leonard provided the highlight of the Raptors' series-clinching win over the Milwaukee Bucks with this dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

We’ve been told human beings can’t levitate, but Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard may have just defied the laws of physics during Game 6 of his squad’s East Finals clash against the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the most important game in franchise history, Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard took off during the fourth quarter and flew down the lane for a jaw-dropping dunk on MVP favourite Giannis Antetokounmpo which brought the house down at Scotiabank Arena.

Leonard led the Raptors on a 19-2 run which begun in the third and extended into the fourth quarter, rallying his team back into the game which the Bucks seemingly had under control.

One of the major storylines entering the series was how the battle between Leonard and Antetokounmpo would play out, and the result appears to be firmly in favour of the Raptors’ standout.

