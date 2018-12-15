Kawhi Leonard still focused on Los Angeles, which is bad news for Celtics' rival Raptors originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

This doesn't look good for the Raptors.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Kawhi Leonard, a free agent at the end of this season, is still focused on playing in Los Angeles. Whether it's for the Clippers or the Lakers, Leonard has not changed his desire for the west coast after starting the season 23-8 with the Raptors.

Leonard requested a trade to one of the two LA teams this summer from the San Antonio Spurs, but was sent to the Raptors with Danny Green instead.

They can't change the geography. They can't change the weather in Toronto. Those were always be things against them in this.

Woj also said, "Home and LA has been the focus for Kawhi Leonard through all of this."

According to RealGM, the Clippers have been sending Lawrence Frank, their president of basketball operations, to Raptors game in an attempt to recruit Leonard.

If Leonard truly is a one-and-done with the Raptors, this year, it makes the Eastern Conference much easier to get through for the Celtics. Boston is arguably the better team, but if you can avoid Kawhi in the playoffs. you'll take it.

