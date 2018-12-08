Kawhi Leonard is a spectacle even when the Raptors lose



Even in a losing effort Kawhi Leonard stole the damn show.

The Toronto Raptors stud went off on one of his tangents again, dumping on the stats sheet from all angles with 32 points, 3 boards, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks in a one-point overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Nets busted their eight-game losing streak after catching Toronto on an off night for the most part, with only three players scoring in double digits and shooting just 39 percent on the night as a team.

But when Raptors fans take a deep breath and step back to remember that this Kawhi dude can do absurd stuff like this, these losses are just a little bit easier to stomach.





That indeed was a left handed cram right from The Claw directly into the grill of one Jarret Allen, who was also put on a poster moments earlier via a vicious Jonas Valanciunas flush. This one was extra poster-y, though, as Allen took a hard fall into the court side seats in the aftershock of the Kawhi thunder.

Kawhi Leonard went off again for the Raptors. Shocker. (Getty)

That one was the most savage, for sure, but Leonard threw down a few ridiculous jams on this night, including capping off a wild sequence which he started by somehow keeping this ball, and himself, alive.





Story continues

What about those steals? Yeah, he got steals.





Leonard has even had his three-ball operating on a silly level recently, too, going 5-for-6 from beyond the arc in each of his last two contests.

He tossed up several clutch distance buckets in this once, including a couple in overtime as he single-handedly tried to (and almost did) win it for Toronto in the waning moments of the fourth quarter and overtime.





These are just some of the reason why Kawhi has vaulted himself into the MVP conversation, and likely won’t be removing himself from that chatter anytime soon.

Sheesh.

More NBA coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada: