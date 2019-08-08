Kawhi Leonard seen sporting knee wrap months after NBA Finals (PHOTO)

The question about Kawhi Leonard‘s health continued to nag the Toronto Raptors all postseason long. He certainly didn’t look fully healthy in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but that didn’t stop Leonard from winning Toronto’s only NBA championship for the Raptors.

Now Leonard is a part of the Los Angeles Clippers, but that doesn’t mean that he’s fully healthy just yet. It’s August, and Leonard last saw an NBA floor in June. However, in a recent photo posted to social media, Leonard was seen with a wrap still around his left knee.

Via Twitter: