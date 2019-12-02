Kawhi Leonard scores 34, Paul George 31, Clippers put up 150 in beating Wizards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coach Doc Rivers called the first play of the game for Paul George and he hit a 3-pointer.

His teammates found him the rest of the way.

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points, George added 31, and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past undermanned Washington 150-125 on Sunday night for their 12th win in a row over the Wizards at home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s those new shoulders. He’s just a great shooter,” Rivers said of George. “He’s shooting deep shots on the move and doing it with great balance.”

Montrezl Harrell added 23 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Lou Williams had 22 points for the Clippers, who led all the way in improving to a franchise-best 12-1 at Staples Center.

“Their athletes are long, wiry and strong and defensive-minded,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “On top of that, they can score. That’s a great benefit.”

The Clippers shot 57% in taking a 27-point lead in the first half when George had 27 points.

“We just came out a little bit more aggressive as a unit,” Williams said. “We were very efficient on the offensive end. The shots we took a lot of times were ones we wanted to take.”

George and Leonard combined to score 10 of the Clippers’ first 13 points in the third when they led 95-69.

The Wizards ran off 11 straight points to close within 15 in their only major spurt of the game.

From there, the Clippers outscored Washington 19-12 to lead 116-98 going into the fourth.

For the game, the Clippers shot 55%, owned a 66-46 edge in the paint and their bench outscored the Wizards reserves 73-39.

“We’re pretty good once we’re clicking,” Williams said. “Every once in a while you kind of see glimpses where guys are on the same page.”

Story continues

Rookie Rui Hachimura scored a career-high 30 points and Bradley Beal added 23 points and 11 assists for the Wizards. They were without injured John Wall, Moe Wagner, C.J. Miles and Ian Mahinmi in losing for the fourth time in five games.

Davis Bertans had 20 points and a tied his career high with six 3-pointers for Washington.

Leonard scored 11 of the Clippers’ first 20 points in the fourth. George added a pair of free throws and Williams scored seven in the stretch that extended their lead to 138-107. Leonard and George then sat down and turned it over to the bench to finish off the blowout victory.

It was the second time this season the Clippers scored 150 points. They beat Atlanta 150-101 last month.