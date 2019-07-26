Kawhi Leonard says he tried to get the Spurs to trade for Paul George

Things infamously fell apart with Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs. The superstar and the league’s best franchise had a messy divorce, and Leonard last played the game for the Spurs in January of 2018.

Leonard has since won another NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, and moved on to the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile the Spurs are still trying to remain in the playoff hunt on a year-by-year basis.

Now in LA, Leonard has teamed up with former Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George. It was a whirlwind of activity that landed the two on the Clippers, one orchestrated by Leonard getting George to request a trade away from OKC.

According to Leonard, it appears the two have apparently been trying to play together for some time. Speaking with Rachel Nichols, Leonard said that he tried to get the Spurs to trade for George way back when his pal still played for the Indiana Pacers.

Would Leonard and George have worked out in San Antonio? It’s not clear whether Gregg Popovich and RC Buford would have gone for that kind of thing had they the assets to pull it off.

I suppose it’s a moot point now. The clock is on LA to get things done before both of their contracts expire and they can re-sign somewhere else.