Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 1 in Clippers-Mavericks series

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard will not take the court for Game 1 in their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed the news during the pre-game press conference. "We prepared both ways going into the series because we didn't know." It was revealed closer to game time Amir Coffey would start in his place.

Leonard was previously listed on the injury report as "questionable" due to right knee inflammation. It's the same injury that kept him sidelined for the final eight games of the regular season.

The Clippers have been taking Leonard’s injury day by day. On Thursday, Clippers president Lawrence Frank explained the six-time All-Star was dealing with "very, very stubborn inflammation," and that it started about three weeks ago during their road trip on the East Coast.

Last season, Leonard played in two playoff games before being ruled out with a right knee strain. After they were eliminated in a five-game series against Phoenix, it was revealed Leonard suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Frank clarified that this was a different injury. "We’re dealing with inflammation…everything is solid and intact. So, it’s just the inflammation."

Despite Leonard's status, the team said they remain confident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"This is a very talented group. So, we know we're capable of winning and playing good basketball," Paul George told reporters on Saturday. "We would love to be fully healthy down the road. But I think we've got enough to go out and win."

George and Leonard are two of the four future Hall of Famers on the team, along with Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

It's set to be a star-studded showdown as the Mavericks are led by Luka Doncic, who remains in the MVP conversation, as well as Kyrie Irving.

With Leonard out, the pressure is on the other three All-Stars to step up. Both Lue and Frank have said in the days leading up to Game 1 it's a full team effort.

"It's on all of us. It's not just one player or two players. It's all of us collectively doing our jobs and, doing the best we can do it. And so, it's not on one or two guys. It's on everybody to produce as well as me and the coaching staff" Lue said on Saturday.

SUGGESTED: Clippers-Mavericks playoff schedule: Where to watch

When asked when Leonard could return, Lue said "We're not sure."

"We feel good. We’ve put in all the work to get to this point. Seven and a half months of workinghard, working on different things, different combinations, different lineups, different defensivetactics. And now you’re able to put them in play when you get to the playoffs. So, everything we didto get to this point, now we’re finally here. Our guys are excited. We put the work in. We’re prepared, and we’re ready to go," Lue said ahead of tip-off.

The action begins on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.