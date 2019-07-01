Kawhi Leonard reportedly testing how badly Lakers want him

If Kawhi Leonard is going to end up with the Los Angeles Lakers, it looks as though it’s going to be because they want him badly enough. Well, that in addition to being able to play with two generational talents in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Broderick Turner of the L.A. Times made an appearance on Spectrum Sportsnet and revealed that Leonard recently met with Magic Johnson privately to figure out just how badly the Lakers wanted him while Johnson was a member of the team’s front office, and where the franchise stands in terms of handing him the keys to the car, so to speak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Was a Lakers-Spurs trade proposed?

“There was one interesting question (Leonard) had for Magic: ‘Did you guys try to trade for me when I was in San Antonio?’” Turner said. “And the answer was ‘yes, but because it was Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, and our history, they were asking for 2,000 draft picks -- well, not 2,000 -- like four draft picks, first-round draft picks, and we just couldn’t do that.’ And that was one of his questions.”

What’s becoming clear, based on Turner’s report and the time Leonard is taking in general, is that he is more than happy to make a decision in due course, after accumulating as much information as possible.

He knows exactly what he’s getting in Toronto. The Raptors organization offered Leonard plenty of control from the minute he set foot there, allowing him to express himself on offense in a manner that he hadn’t during his San Antonio days. They also introduced load management to help him handle the rigours of the regular season after playing just nine games in 2017-18, and proved how much they wanted him by trading face of the franchise and fan favorite DeMar DeRozan in spite of the concerns surrounding Leonard’s health.

Medical team a priority

Story continues

Star power matters in the playoffs and the Lakers have that, but he clearly wants to ensure he has the freedom and control to make decisions in his best interests. Health is at the top of his priorities after what he went through with the Spurs and Turner also reported that Leonard inquired about whether he’d have the freedom to bring in his own medical team.

“LeBron James was able to bring on his own trainer, his own medical people,” Turner said. “(Kawhi) wants to know if he can do that as well. LeBron James brought on some people that weren’t with the Lakers, and he wants to know ‘can I bring with a couple of my guys?’ ... And as far as I know, the Lakers would be willing to do that, because you do those things for superstar players.”

The big question here is whether one of those guys Leonard wants to bring in is current Raptors director of sports science Alex McKechnie. The Scot played a pivotal role in managing the 28-year-old’s body this season and may have made enough of an impression that Leonard wants to keep him close wherever he is.

What does Uncle Dennis think?

Leonard’s uncle Dennis Robertson is also believed to have asked Johnson about the struggles the franchise has endured the past few seasons, especially the drama in the front office.

“The uncle’s questions were ‘what’s really going on in the organization between you, Jeanie, Rob Pelinka, everyone? Is it as dysfunctional as we’re reading and hearing?’” Turner said. “And the response was ‘we had some issues, but we’re past that. I’m past that. We’re still a family, such as you fight with your brothers and sisters sometimes, well, I had somewhat of a disagreement with my sister.

“And Rob Pelinka, yes, I said he was a back-stabber, but that happened then. Now I want the Lakers to be a championship team. Having Kawhi here would do that.”

Under the stewardship of president Masai Ujiri, the Raptors have established themselves as one of the most stable and successful organizations of the past six years, and with the team president having stated he sees his future in Toronto for the long term, Leonard once again knows that is another important aspect of his decision making that the Canadian team has checked off.

Still, with all that knowledge of what the Raptors offer, the Lakers option must have considerable appeal to Leonard for him to reportedly try and see if the fit can be made. He is expected to meet with both L.A. teams Monday before granting Toronto the final pitch on a day yet to be determined.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports