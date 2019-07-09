Kawhi Leonard reportedly recruited Kyrie Irving in free agency

As he was during the season, Kawhi Leonard proved to be the big winner of free agency, brokering his power to assemble a title favorite with the Los Angeles Clippers while hamstringing the rival Lakers’ ability to secure talent on the open market.

But even as he bent the NBA to his will, the two-time NBA Finals MVP didn’t get everything he wanted.

Kawhi reportedly coveted Kyrie

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Leonard coveted Kyrie Irving in free agency and recruited the point guard to join him alongside Paul George in free agency.

Irving, of course, had already arranged with Kevin Durant to create their own power duo. They did so with the Brooklyn Nets in a plan that was apparently hatched months ago and was knowledge in NBA player circles as long ago as February — that is if you believe Bobby Portis.

Leonard had previously been linked to Durant in free agency as well, but it appears that the long-laid plans of Durant and Irving to join forces in Brooklyn were impenetrable to Leonard’s influence.

So he didn’t succeed in creating the NBA’s most imposing Big Three. But with that, he’s surely fine.

Leonard wielded influence on his terms

He can take solace in knowing that he’ll seek his third NBA title on his own terms on a hometown Clippers team he influenced to acquire George.

And he’ll do so having changed the power dynamic of the NBA after shunning LeBron James’ status as kingmaker with the Lakers and shifting the league from one dominated by a star-laden superteam to one that’s wide open for the first time in years, filled with multiple teams boasting a pair of superstars, but none claiming three.

Leonard could have easily joined the Lakers as the third piece of a readymade superteam that would have towered above the competition in terms of talent.

But that wasn’t his path. And fans of the NBA not wearing purple and gold are better off for it.

