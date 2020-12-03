Kawhi Leonard recruited Serge Ibaka to the Clippers in the most Kawhi Leonard way possible

The Los Angeles Clippers entered a pivotal offseason with a big to-do list after their infamous postseason collapse, and Kawhi Leonard was apparently doing his best to facilitate.

In quite possibly the most Kawhi Leonard way possible.

Serge Ibaka, the former Toronto Raptors big man who signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Clippers last month, spoke to reporters on Thursday. When asked how Leonard tried to convince him to sign with the Clippers, Ibaka said the star kept his pitch succinct:

"Hey, what's up? Are you coming or no?"



Kawhi recruited @sergeibaka to the Clippers in the most Kawhi way possible 😂



Yeah, that sounds about right.

Serge Ibaka was a big add for the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka, reunited on the Clippers. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Ibaka and Leonard won a championship together in Toronto in 2019, and Leonard’s understated text belies how much the addition Ibaka could help repeat that history.

With Ibaka, the Clippers have a strong replacement for reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, who chose to sign the with the Los Angeles Lakers instead in free agency. While Harrell’s departure might be seen as a blow for the Clippers, his awful playoff performance (for which there might have been understandable reasons) and Ibaka’s track record could end up making the swap an upgrade.

Ibaka averaged 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season with the Raptors, shooting .385 from 3-point range. The 31-year-old figures to either start at center for the Clippers, or see significant minutes off the bench behind starters Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris.

