Kawhi Leonard, Paul George ruled out for COVID-19 protocol as Clippers embark on 6-game road trip

The Los Angeles Clippers ruled out stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Monday for Tuesday’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks, citing the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Tuesday marks the first of six road games in nine days for the Clippers, who are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak and have played 10 straight games in California.

According to The Athletic, neither player traveled to Atlanta. Guard Patrick Beverley also remained in Los Angeles after being ruled out with knee soreness.

The Clippers will start a six-game road trip without their two best players. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Return date for Clippers stars unclear

It’s not clear what prompted Leonard and George to fall under the league’s health and safety protocol blanket. Either or both players could join the Clippers on their road trip if they are cleared.

Leonard is averaging 25.9 points, 5.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and two steals through 15 games while George is averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 16 games. The 13-4 Clippers are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference.

More from Yahoo Sports: