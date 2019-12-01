If you were hoping for the Wizards to avoid having to play Kawhi Leonard Sunday night, I have some bad news for you.

According to Mark Medina, Leonard was not listed on the Clippers' injury report for their game against the Wizards, meaning he will not be sidelined due to "load management," "injury management," or whatever you'd like to call it.

The Wizards play the Clippers on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Washington.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Leonard is at the center of the NBA's load management controversy this season. He's missed six of the team's first 20 games, and as the team informed the league that a knee injury was the reason for his "load management," Doc Rivers told reporters the star forward has "never felt better" when he was pressed for an update.

The NBA fined the Clippers for their actions.

In the age of resting stars during the regular season so they're in top shape for the playoffs, you never know if a player like Leonard will be available to play your team.

Well, we're here to tell you that he will almost certainly play alongside Paul George and perhaps the NBA's deepest roster.

The Wizards play the Clippers on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Washington.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

Kawhi Leonard not listed on Clippers injury report, will play vs Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington