Kawhi Leonard to miss Game 5, out indefinitely with knee injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kawhi Leonard to miss Game 5, out indefinitely with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 5 against the Utah Jazz with a right knee sprain. Leonard is out indefinitely and could miss the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals series.
Los Angeles Clippers say star Kawhi Leonard suffered a right knee sprain and will be out for Game 5 against the Utah Jazz with no timetable for a return.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 16, 2021
Leonard injured his knee during Game 4 of the series on a late drive. He stayed in the game after tweaking his knee, but did not finish the Clippers' win over the Jazz.
The Clippers-Jazz conference semifinals series is tied at two games apiece. Game 5 is set for 10 p.m. ET Wednesday, Game 6 will be on Friday at 10 p.m. ET and Game 7 will be played on Sunday if needed.
If the Clippers advance to the Western Conference Finals next week, they may face a shorthanded Phoenix Suns team after Chris Paul reportedly was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.
Leonard is averaging 27.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Clippers' four postseason games against the Jazz.