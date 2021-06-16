Kawhi Leonard to miss Game 5, out indefinitely with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 5 against the Utah Jazz with a right knee sprain. Leonard is out indefinitely and could miss the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals series.

Los Angeles Clippers say star Kawhi Leonard suffered a right knee sprain and will be out for Game 5 against the Utah Jazz with no timetable for a return. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 16, 2021

Leonard injured his knee during Game 4 of the series on a late drive. He stayed in the game after tweaking his knee, but did not finish the Clippers' win over the Jazz.

The Clippers-Jazz conference semifinals series is tied at two games apiece. Game 5 is set for 10 p.m. ET Wednesday, Game 6 will be on Friday at 10 p.m. ET and Game 7 will be played on Sunday if needed.

If the Clippers advance to the Western Conference Finals next week, they may face a shorthanded Phoenix Suns team after Chris Paul reportedly was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

Leonard is averaging 27.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Clippers' four postseason games against the Jazz.