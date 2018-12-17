Kawhi Leonard makes appearance on Drake's Instagram, has officially made it



Kawhi Leonard has accomplished plenty in his 27 years of life.

The Toronto Raptors star has won an NBA championship while with the San Antonio Spurs and was named the 2013-14 Finals MVP. He’s a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and All Star. On top of that, since coming to the Raptors organization in the offseason, his 26.2 points per game entering Sunday night placed him eighth in the league this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yet, all of that pales in comparison to what happened to him during his game against the the Denver Nuggets in Colorado. Interestingly enough, it wasn’t even something that happened on a basketball court.

Just after 9:30 p.m. (ET) on Sunday night, Drake posted a photo of himself and Leonard on his Instagram account to an audience of over 52 million followers.





Yes, we know exactly what you’re thinking: Wow!

It’s an artistic photo of the two. (You can tell by the fact that the Toronto rapper and record producer is slightly out of focus and it’s in black-and-white.)

Don’t let their cold expression fool you, either. The long-winded caption of a single smiley face emoji is likely meant to imply that Drake is happy in the presence of Mr. Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors got to wear an OVO jersey a few weeks ago and now has appeared on Drake’s Instagram account. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Overall, it’s a touching move by the man who is likely the most famous of the Raptors’ large fanbase. It’s also a good indication that Champagne Papi wouldn’t mind Leonard staying in the 6ix after his deal with Toronto comes to an end at the conclusion of this season.

Story continues

What Leonard will do after the 2018-19 campaign has been a major story surrounding the team throughout the season. Fuelling that fire have been the news that emerged this week that members of the Los Angeles Clippers organization have attended the majority of the Raptors’ games this year.

With that in mind, it’s good to see Drake doing all that he can to keep Leonard in Toronto for as long as possible.

Subscribe to the Danny Green podcast

More NBA coverage on Yahoo Sports

