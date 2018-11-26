Kawhi Leonard loses his cool, picks up first regular season technical foul of his career

Kawhi Leonard had played 421 regular season games in his career without picking up a technical. (AP Photo)

A basketball rarity like few others was witnessed Sunday night in Toronto: Kawhi Leonard became visibly upset.

After losing the ball during a drive to the basket that very much looked like it could have drawn a defensive foul, the Toronto Raptors star was less than happy with the game’s officials. Leonard went as far to yell, “He grabbed my arm!” at the refs after the play.

Leonard was hit with a technical foul for his protest, the first of his seven-year career in the regular season. We use that “regular season” qualifier because he was hit with a tech during the 2012 NBA playoffs after a light tussle with the Los Angeles Clippers’ Caron Butler.

Getting a technical foul didn’t seem to affect Leonard too much for the rest of the game, as the forward finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds in a 125-115 win over the Heat to keep Toronto in the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

