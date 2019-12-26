Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers to second straight win in Lakers-Clippers rivalry

Twice on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers threatened to run away with their Christmas day matchup with the crosstown Clippers.

Twice, the Clippers clawed their way back as Kawhi Leonard led a fourth-quarter rally to secure a second straight win in the battle for Los Angeles.

The Lakers took control in the second quarter with a 17-2 run to close the half with a 63-51 lead.

December 25, 2019; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After the Clippers rallied to tie the game at 86-86, the Lakers went on another run to take a 101-94 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

But the last run belonged to the Clippers as Leonard took over down the stretch to once again shine as the brightest star of the burgeoning rivalry between the Western Conference’s two top contenders.

Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the game’s final stanza as Patrick Beverley secured the 111-106 victory with a block of LeBron James in the game’s final seconds.

As invested as the NBA and the city of Los Angeles are in stoking the rivalry between the two powers, Leonard — true to form — showed little interest in promoting it after the win.

“It does nothing,” Leonard told ESPN after the game of what the win means for the rivalry. “It’s one game out of the season. Whoever won this game is not gonna win an L.A. championship or anything. Both teams have got their eyes on the biggest prize.”

