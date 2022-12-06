Kawhi Leonard with a last basket of the period vs the Charlotte Hornets
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a last basket of the period vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/05/2022
Bucks hang on late to top Magic 109-102 as Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 30 in seventh straight game.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
The Lakers will be very shorthanded when they take on the Raptors on Wednesday.
Charles Barkley breaks down the state of the Bulls and gives his two cents on what the team should do.
Three Warriors starters will be out vs. the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.
Celtics big man Robert Williams arrived in style for Wednesday night's game in Phoenix, but it was team president Brad Stevens who stole the show.
Dennis Schroder scored 18 points but the Lakers, without Anthony Davis and LeBron James, fell to the Raptors 126-113 on Wednesday in Toronto.
Draymond Green reacted to Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin grabbing Steph Curry's leg during Monday night's matchup at Chase Center.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Though Trae Young's sneakers proclaimed him the “King of Broadway," Julius Randle was the one who ruled things inside Madison Square Garden. Randle had 34 points and 17 rebounds and the New York Knicks capitalized on another key Atlanta Hawks injury to coast to a 113-89 victory Wednesday night. Randle made six 3-pointers and added five assists against an injury-depleted and overmatched Atlanta frontcourt.
Warriors GM Bob Myers revealed what he has learned from Steph Curry and the Warriors' core over the years.
The family of Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba disputed a report from ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay about the wide receiver's injury status.
Kylian Mbapp, Cristiano Ronaldo and Steph Curry all have massive salaries, but which athlete earns the most money each year?
Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker's steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley.
On Tuesday, ESPN.com pushed the notion (likely planted by agent Don Yee) that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be back on the field in as soon as seven weeks. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Garoppolo won’t be playing in seven weeks. “At best-case scenario, not to play football, seven-to-eight weeks, but [more]
Who has the best chance to win it all? Brazil is the betting favorite while defending World Cup champions France play England on Saturday.
Jaylen Brown is having the best offensive season of his NBA career, and the Celtics star actually leads the league in this notable shooting stat.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sat out Wednesday’s game at Toronto because of a sore left ankle, one night after he played 36 minutes in a 116-102 loss at Cleveland. James had 21 points and 17 rebounds Tuesday but lost for the third time in 20 career games against the team that drafted him. Forward Anthony Davis, who left Tuesday’s loss after one quarter because of a non-COVID illness, was also unavailable Wednesday against the Raptors.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.