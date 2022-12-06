Kawhi Leonard with a last basket of the period vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Though Trae Young's sneakers proclaimed him the “King of Broadway," Julius Randle was the one who ruled things inside Madison Square Garden. Randle had 34 points and 17 rebounds and the New York Knicks capitalized on another key Atlanta Hawks injury to coast to a 113-89 victory Wednesday night. Randle made six 3-pointers and added five assists against an injury-depleted and overmatched Atlanta frontcourt.