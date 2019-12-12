Kawhi Leonard has a middle finger on his championship ring for a very important reason

We all know Kawhi Leonard is a unique person. Everyone’s favorite “Fun Guy” may have topped himself this time, though.

After Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers beat the Toronto Raptors in his triumphant return to the city on Wednesday night, he talked about his championship ring with the media. Leonard received his ring during the pregame ceremony, and he revealed that there’s a familiar but unusual symbol inscribed inside the ring.

Kawhi's championship ring has a special message. pic.twitter.com/8TciGcuome — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2019

Yes, Kawhi Leonard has a middle finger symbol inscribed on the inside of his championship ring.

It’s easy to jump to conclusions here. Is it on there because he now hates Toronto? Or does he hate the Warriors? Or... himself? It’s a confusing symbol to have on a championship ring!

Thankfully, Leonard explained everything. As hard as it may be to believe, it’s completely innocent.

Kawhi Leonard says he got the middle finger emoji inscribed on his championship ring. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kR8BXZBJAB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 12, 2019

Kawhi Leonard said he has a middle finger emoji engraved inside his TOR championship ring - which is the size of spaceship but looks normal on his hand - but there isn't some hidden message: "It reminds me, 'Put it on my middle finger.' " Spurs ring was sized for his index finger — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 12, 2019

There is nothing more Kawhi than that. He has a middle finger, a well-known insult gesture, on his championship ring, but only to remind himself to wear it on his middle finger, which the ring was sized for. Sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.

